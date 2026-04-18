Five King senior athletes sign contracts to play college sports

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends of the King Mustangs packed the gym for college signing day to celebrate five senior athletes advancing to the collegiate level.

Taylor Smith, the catcher for King, signed to play baseball at Schreiner University.

Larissa Liska

Three football players will continue their athletic careers in college. Caden Stringer will join the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as a running back and slot receiver. John Moreno signed with Bethany College in Kansas to play as a defensive lineman. Noah Serrata will play offensive tackle at McPherson College. Serrata, who is 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, played tight end at King, but his size gives him versatility on the field.

"What I like about McPherson is the brotherhood, that the coaching is real disciplined and they just come from a winning program," Serrata said. "What they like about me is I mean I'm the right size."

Larissa Liska

Steven Olinick will play soccer at Western Texas. Olinick served as a three-year captain and was named the district goalkeeper of the year after recording over 100 saves.

"I mean I started and they just put me in the goal and then I just worked my way up," Olinick said. "I just, I got there. Worked my way up, hard work, dedication and long nights. My parents drove me out to all the practices. I'm forever grateful for them."