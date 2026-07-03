Five Coastal Bend powerlifters from STX in Robstown set to compete internationally in August

ROBSTOWN, Texas — STX in Robstown is where powerlifters across the Coastal Bend have found their home, but now five will be competing internationally in either Canada or South Africa in August.

"It's super exciting," said Skidmore-Tynan junior Elaina Canales. "I've always wanted to travel and being able to compete in a different country and hopefully bring home gold it's just amazing."

She competes in the 84 kg weight class and she's the only lifter going to South Africa to compete in the IPF World Championships.

Four from STX are going to Canada for the NAPF Championships including London senior Addyson Perez, a back-to-back State Champion in high school powerlifting.

"I would say it's pretty hard to qualify," Perez said. "You're up against a lot of people from a lot of different states. We're all trying to qualify. Go to Canada or Sun City, South Africa, so we're all headed for one single goal."

Two brothers from Orange Grove are two-time qualifiers for the USA team, junior Caleb Frnka and sophomore Carson. Last year Carson won the NAPF Championship. His favorite lift is squat with a personal best at 722 pounds, a Texas State record.

"It does play a big role. You know iron sharpens iron," Carson Frnka said. "Having him he's been with me since day one. Having him to motivate me and then those times where I can motivate him to push each other to be better."

Caleb finished second last year. Now he's competing in the 93 kg sub junior division.

"It means a lot. You know it's really a blessing," Caleb Frnka said. "We couldn't have done it without our coaches and our family for supporting us and giving us what we need to really be there."

They're not the only ones that made the team last summer. Robstown 2026 grad J'Lynn Fernandez also competed. She said the experiences she learned have helped better prepare for this year in the 47 kg junior division.

"It actually means a lot because now I know what I need to go in for," Fernandez sadi. "I have a great mindset. Now I'm currently a junior, so I have more competition."

STX has not been open very long, but between high school and bigger tournaments like this the gym's lifters have broken over 300 records.

"You know we're lucky enough to have enough here," said STX Powerlifting coach Jack Rangel. "We have scholarship athletes just for powerlifting here as well, so I can tell the community is to stay strong together and it's going to be great for everyone."

Four powerlifters will head to Canada for the NAPF Championships August 2-8, and then one lifter will go to South Africa for the IPF World Championships August 18-29.

STX

To donate to the team and help them compete for Team USA you can donate on cashapp to $ClarissaRangel77 or on Venmo at @claire1977.