Dodgers pitcher Anthony Banda speaks on brother's passing in Harbor Bridge tragedy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anthony Banda is a Major League Baseball pitcher, a World Series Champion.

But when you put his career achievements aside, Banda, a Sinton native, is a man who puts family and faith first.

That's why when he lost his brother in a wrong-way car accident on the Harbor Bridge, Banda was shaken to his core.

"I was always a big believer that it would never happen to us and it happened," Banda said. "Losing him was probably the toughest thing in my life."

"It still affects me to this day."

On Nov. 2, 2022, Matthew Banda, a 27-year-old Navy Veteran, and 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano were killed by a driver who was intoxicated and driving the wrong way on the Harbor Bridge.

Banda said he prays to his brother every single day.

"That's my brother and we can't have a stronger bond than that," Banda said. "Every day, baseball or not, I'm always talking to him, understanding that he's there looking over us as a family."

Since Nov. 7, 2000, there has been a death on Texas roads every single day. Texas Department of Transportation's "End the Streak" campaign, which began November of 2024, aims to make state roadways safer.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, Banda visited the American Bank Center to accept the award for "South Texas Professional Player of the Year."

While there, the pitcher was asked what his message would be to people traveling on the roads.

"From the standpoint of being a victim on that side just please be smart, be responsible," Banda said. "If you're stuck in a tough spot please call somebody."

"It's not worth damaging another family or ruining your own life."

For more information on the "End the Streak" campaign, visit TxDot's website.