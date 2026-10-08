District lead on the line in week 7 Game of the Week, Veterans Memorial vs. Carroll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Friday Night Fever week 7 Game of the Week puts the UIL 5A-DI District 15 lead and possibly championship on the line. The Veterans Memorial Eagles will face the Carroll Tigers at Buccaneer Stadium on Friday.

Let's look at this matchup over the years. Carroll finally got the win last year winning 40-31. Before that Veterans Memorial was on an 8 game win streak. This machup has been tough recently, but the difference this year is that it's a district duel.

Carroll vs. Veterans Memorial Football History

2025: Carroll 40, Veterans Memorial 31

2024: Carroll 17, Veterans Memorial 35

2023: Carroll 21, Veterans Memorial 77

2022: Carroll 21, Veterans Memorial 28

2021: Carroll 24, Veterans Memorial 66

2020: Carroll 0, Veterans Memorial 38

2019: Carroll 14, Veterans Memorial 58

2018: Carroll 14, Veterans Memorial 44

2017: Carroll 0, Veterans Memorial 37

2016: Carroll 21, Veterans Memorial 14

"We've been ready for this game all year," said Carroll senor receiver Braylen Swanson. "We've had it circled on the calendar forever and it's just going to take mentality."

Larissa Liska

"I guess there's a lot of bad blood between the two teams and we're just looking to play our best football that we can," said Veterans Memorial senior running back Andrew Charlebois.

Veterans Memorial has a workhorse back in senior Andrew Charlebois. He leads the team with 505 rushing yards and 1 touchdown, but this year spreading the rock has played a factor.

"I think that our quarterback and receivers are doing a good job of taking what people give us, and I like that we're getting the ball to a lot of people," said Veterans Memorial head coach Ben Bitner.

Larissa Liska

Through six games, Eagles quarterback Aaron Hinojosa has passed for 1,120 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"I can't really put it all on me," said Veterans Memorial senior quarterback Aaron Hinojosa. "It's really my o-line and my receivers you know. Getting open and doing their job you know. That's it."

Larissa Liska

"How much confidence we have in our quarterback and how much confidence we have in our receivers," Charlebois said. "Up front protecting and stuff. It's just a testament to how much skill and talent we have on this team."

Carroll's offense took a while to get healthy, but now with running back Sebastian Robles and an arsenal of receivers the Tigers are full of options.

"When we have a great running back like Sebastian the defense has to adjust to them," Swanson said. "Once you adjust to him we have really good weapons at receiver, so it's just hard. You've got to pick your poison."

Larissa Liska

Head coach Cal Neatherlin tells KRIS 6 that their success starts with the o-line.

"They've really opened up some holes and they've done a good job in pass pro," Neatherlin said. "Which is going to be key this week because Vets defensive line is really good."

Larissa Liska

Carroll's defense will face a very efficient Eagles offense, but they're hoping to accomplish what they did last fall.

"I would say come in ready, being physical and have the mindset to go in there and take care of business," said Carroll senior linebacker and running back Antonio Johnson.

Our Friday Night Fever week 7 Game of the Week between the Veterans Memorial Eagles and Carroll Tigers kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium. The winner takes the lead in UIL 5A-DI District 15, and as long as they keep on winning they'll more than likely win the District Championship.