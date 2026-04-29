Dezenzo makes rehab start, Janek's go ahead grounder not enough, Hooks fall 10-8 in extras

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks were a few runs away from bouncing back from their (1-5) road trip against the Arkansas Travelers last week. Corpus Christi back home at Whataburger Field stole the 8-6 lead in the sixth against Frisco, but the RoughRiders tied it up in the ninth and won 10-8 in the tenth.

The RoughRiders got out to a an early 4-0 lead, but the Hooks answered in the bottom of the second when Zach Dezenzo, an Astros outfielder on rehab assignment, hit a 2 RBI single to put the Hooks down 4-3. RoughRiders hit two homers in the third, but Hooks' Corey Joyce responded right back on a fly ball to left field to close the gap down 6-4. Then Yamal Encarnacion's fly out to left center closed the gap down 6-5.

It wasn't until the fifth inning when Joseph Sullivan hit his second homer of the game to tie it 6-6. Then in the sixth Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek hit a 2 RBI double with bases loaded to take the lead 8-6. The RoughRiders tied it up 8-8 in the ninth and Marcus Lee Sang hit a 2-run homer in the tenth to win the game 10-8.

The Hooks and RoughRiders will play game 2 on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. for Education Day, then they're back in the evening for game 3 on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.