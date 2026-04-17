Despite doggone good time for fans, Hooks fall short to Naturals in game 3, 9-4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks won the first two games against Northwest Arkansas, but on Thursday for Bark in the Park night the Naturals took advantage of errors winning 9-4 at Whataburger Field.

James Hicks started on the mound for Corpus Christi. He allowed 4 hits, 2 runs and 1 walk while striking out 3 batters through 5 frames. His reliever Alex Santos got the loss. He allowed 6 hits and 4 runs while striking out 3 in 1.1 innings pitched.

The game started with two home runs in the first inning, one from each team. Carson Roccaforte gave the Naturals a 1-0 lead, but Hooks' Trevor Austin answered for his second home run of the season. The second frame was similar to the first, one run scored by each team. This time Naturals' Colton Becker hit an RBI double on a fly ball and Hooks' Yamal Encarnacion singled on a grounder.

Corpus Christi took their first lead of the game in the fourth inning when John Garcia reaches on a throwing error to first by the pitcher. That error scored 2 runs, giving the Hooks the 4-2 lead. The Naturals started chipping away at the lead in the sixth and then never stopped, winning 9-4.

Game 4 is scheduled for Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

HOOKS FAN PROMOS (Aug. 14-19)

