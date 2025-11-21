Craig Charlton hangs up whistle, retires after 11 years leading Ray football

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans punched their ticket to UIL football playoffs for the second year in-a-row, but their season ended in the first round. A week later, longtime head coach Craig Charlton announced his retirement. A decision that was not easy to make.

"I hope and pray that I made CCISD proud, and I hope and pray that I made our alumni proud and I held up the traditions that Ray high school stands for," Charlton said. "I'll always look back at this time in my career. Not only just being the head coach, but all of the connections I've had and the people I've gotten to meet."

Craig Charlton led the Ray Texans for 11 seasons, qualifying for playoffs three times including ending his tenure with back-to-back postseason trips. He's dedicated 33 years to coaching. His career started in 1993 as a middle school coach in Killeen, but he has made his home in Corpus Christi. A place that thrives on tradition and spirit.

"First off the hall of fame is just unbelievable people. They're just unbelievable and the accomplishments that they've done," Charlton said. "On top of it, you've got a bunch of kids that know the history and know what it's about to be at Ray high school. "

Charlton started his career at Killeen middle school. Then he went to Round Rock, Round Rock Westwood, Austin High and Del Valle.

After Charlton was hired at Ray in 2015, he turned around the program in his second season leading the Texans to a 7-3 record. Now he ends his tenure at Ray going 5-6. He'll never forget the memories made on and off the field, especially the resilience and fight from his student-athletes.

"The games I most remember were the games you're not supposed to win," Charlton said. "I thought it was about to happen last Friday night when we were up 21-13. I was like man we're about to pull this thing off, and it just didn't go our way. Saying that I'm proud of our kids and I hope I made an impact on their life."