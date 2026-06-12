Cowboys receiver George Pickens hosts youth football camp in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 500 kids ages 6-16 years-old attended a youth football camp at Cabaniss Field on Thursday. They were able to take a picture with Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens.

"I just want to thank you all for coming out man," Pickens said. "High energy, kick it with your friends. We got some new friends out here, and have fun."

Larissa Liska

This is the second year in-a-row Flexwork has partnered with the Cowboys for a camp in Corpus Christi. Last year Micah Parsons came to town. Now Pickens is meeting the fans after his first season in Dallas where he caught 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns.

"It's pretty important because this is like my only time to see him and I've never been to a Dallas Cowboys game before," said S. F. Austin Elementary student Weston Martinez.

"Means a lot," said Metro Elementary student Andrew Vela. "I look up to him and he's just good."

Larissa Liska

"His offense, his attitude, his highlights, his catching and that he gives everybody high fives and fist bumps," said Metro Elementary student Sebastian Cadera.

Coaches and high school athletes across the Coastal Bend volunteered their time to help out at the camp, working at different stations and drills. Carroll soon-to-be senior wide receiver Braylen Swanson said he's learned a lot from watching NFL stars like Pickens, and it was an unforgettable opportunity to meet him in-person.

"He definitely inspires my game," Swanson said. "I watch film on him all of the time, study and just be a student of the game. You know just coming out here knowing that I could potentially be helping out a future Carroll Tiger that really warms my heart."

Larissa Liska

Pickens' youth football camp is presented by CHRISTUS Health, a partnership that Richard Morin was thankful to join forces as a Cowboys fan. Their ultimate goal is to promote confidence, teamwork and a healthy lifestyle through sports.

"Anytime we can work with the communities and other organizations to make our communities healthier to get kids out active, working with each other," said the President of CHRISTUS Spohn Alice, Beeville and Kleberg Richard Morin. "All of those things are a plus for their health."

Larissa Liska

The Cowboys open up their season with a road trip against the Giants on Sept. 13. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. on KRIS 6 NBC.