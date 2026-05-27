Corpus Christi Sports Commission honors top male and female student athletes of the year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Sports Commission honored its top student-athletes as the high school 2025-26 season comes to an end.

Huzefah Ullah earned the male Student-Athlete of the Year award. The Ray High School standout played football and basketball, tallying over 1,000 points on the court. Ullah plans to study biomedical at Texas A&M University to become a doctor.

"They've always believed in me through all the tough times. All my coaches and all the assistant principals, principals, they've always supported me and to be to be able to have this award to showcase for Ray, it means a lot," Ullah said.

Larissa Liska

St. John Paul II's Ella Garcia earned the female Student-Athlete of the Year award. The four-sport athlete tallied 1,700 points and will play basketball at Howard Payne University.

"Oh, it means the world to me. I've worked so hard for this and all of the sleepless nights, all of the training, the practice, everything like I feel truly blessed to receive this honor," Garcia said.

Larissa Liska

The Corpus Christi Sports Commission Hall of Fame Class of 2026 honored Richard King baseball alum Burt Hooton and former NFL linebacker Stu Clarkson.

Hooton is a 1967 King State Champion, University of Texas All-American pitcher, No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 MLB Draft (151 wins, 15 seasons), a 1981 World Series Champion, NLCS MVP, and no-hitter author.

Larissa Liska

Clarkson was a Corpus Christi native and a two-time All-American at Texas A&I. He also played linebacker for the Chicago Bears, helping secure the 1946 World Championship. Off the field he served as a World War II veteran who landed at Utah Beach on D-Day.

For the full list of awards and winners click here.