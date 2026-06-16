Corpus Christi ISD tickets go cashless for all levels of athletics starting 2026-27 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you a fan that is tired of waiting in line with your cash to buy your tickets? Well put that money away because Corpus Christi ISD is going cashless at all school levels, and it starts with the new online service HomeTown ticketing.

Here's how it works. First you go to the Corpus Christi ISD page on the HomeTown website where you'll see team passes and upcoming events. Click on the game, like Gregory-Portland vs. Carroll football. Scroll down until you find the seat and ticket you want to purchase and then you'll have your digital ticket via email or on the app. Just make sure your phone is charged.

"You are literally walking out of your vehicle, heading straight to the gate to get scanned in by one of our ticket specialists," said Corpus Christi ISD Athletic Director Kevin Hendrickson.

One of the perks of going cashless is if a parent or student lost a physical ticket stub the old way their money was gone. Now he ticket can be looked up by name or phone number in the system instantly.

"I think it's the right move," Hendrickson said. "Everybody in our surrounding area is already doing it, so we just want to make sure we follow best practices. Even the Hilliard Center and the Hooks are all cashless facilities."

Season tickets go on sale starting July 6th. To ensure a smooth transition, an Event Entry Specialist will be on-site during the first few games of each season to assist fans that don't already use the digital ticketing process.

CCISD

QR codes will be available at each venue, or tickets may be purchased in advance online through the Corpus Christi ISD Athletics website, or by downloading the HomeTown Fan app. Currently, middle schools operate on a cash-only basis, while high schools and central facility sites offer a hybrid model accepting both cash and cashless payments, but that all changes July 1, 2026.

Seeing presale numbers helps athletic departments gauge how many concession workers, ticket scanners, and security personnel are actually needed for a specific matchup. Digital ticketing allows athletic directors to set hard caps on ticket sales. This prevents overselling, helps manage stadium capacity limits, and gives local law enforcement an accurate headcount for security staffing before the gates even open.