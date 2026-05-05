Corpus Christi ISD honors top athletes and coaches at inaugural Night of Champions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD held their inaugural sports banquet, Elevate the Bay A Night of Champions, honoring the top girls and boys athletes and coaches at the high school and middle school levels.

Larissa Liska

Carroll Tiger's wrestlers took the top honors for the high school awards. State champion and three-time State qualifier Roman Nino was named the Male Athlete of the Year. He ended his career with 185 wins and 100 pins. Nino graduates with three district championships and two regional championships, along with multiple honors including three-time district Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Year.

"I mean I've been in CCISD since elementary, so it's definitely a big part of my life," Nino said. "I wouldn't be here without the coaches and the staff and the whole community as a whole being there for me throughout those years."

Off the mat, Nino has a 3.9 GPA and is a Student Ambassador to the Superintendent. Nino will be signing to wrestle in college at Waylan Baptist.

Larissa Liska

Two-time UIL State Champion wrestler Genevieve Bellino was awarded the high school female athlete of the year. She finished her career as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in Carroll history with 203 wins and 150 pins. As a sophomore she placed fourth at State. Bellino has acquired multiple district and regional championships as well as numerous honors like serving as a four-year team captain.

"All of the work I've put in and the fact that I'm getting rewarded for it and actually being recognized for it just makes me like everything's worth it," Bellino said.

Bellino signed to wrestle in college at Wesleyan University. She brings a 4.1 GPA and has earned Academic Honor Roll all four years.

Larissa Liska

A Night of Champions, Winners

High School Boys: Roman Nino, Carroll-Wrestling State Champion (2026)

High School Girls: Genevieve Bellino, Carroll-Wresting State Champion (2025, 2026)

Middle School Boys: Michiah Austin, Baker-Football and Basketball

Larissa Liska

Middle School Girls: Cynthia Narvaez, Kaffie-Volleyball, Basketball and Track

Larissa Liska

Coach High School Boys: Ashton Benavidez, Ray High

Larissa Liska

Coach High School Girls: Taylor Johnston, Veterans Memorial High

Larissa Liska

Coach Middle School Boys: Robert Zambrano, Cunningham Middle

Larissa Liska

Coach Middle School Girls: Cameo Buckner, Haas Middle

Larissa Liska

A Night of Champions, Finalists

High School Boys: Trey Llanes, Veterans Memorial-Cross Country

High School Girls: Elaina Lucido, Carroll-Cross Country and Track

Middle School Boys: Luke Leichty, Grant-Golf

Middle School Girls: Sophia Sanchez, Lexington-Volleyball and Basketball

Coach High School Boys: Justin Perales, King High

Coach High School Girls: Chanta Gidrey, Miller High

Coach Middle School Boys: Anthony Guerrero, Lexington Middle

Coach Middle School Girls: Jameson Roddie, Baker Middle