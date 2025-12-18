Corpus Christi ISD brings school spirit at eighth annual cheer showcase, preparation for State

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD held the eighth annual Cheer Spirit Showcase on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial high school. All six CCISD schools participated in the cheer events: Miller, Moody, Ray, King, Carroll and Veterans Memorial. Only two programs participated in the dance events: Moody's TJ Strutters and Veterans Memorial's Starline.

The cheer teams performed cheers, dances and even prepared for cheers based on random football game scenarios. This showcase is to help prepare the cheer teams for the UIL Spirit State Championship.

"This showcase is important for all of us," said Veterans Memorial senior cheerleader Jada Dennis. "The cheerleaders mainly because it's just an opportunity for us to perform it full out in front of a crowd. You know we're used to our crowd and our fans. For the fans also because they may not get the chance to travel with us for the State competition, so it's good for them to be able to come and watch us."

The UIL Spirit State Championship is set for Jan. 15-17, 2026 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.