Corpus Christi IceRays relieve head coach Kevin St. Jacques of duties, name Ryan Gil interim coach

The Corpus Christi IceRays relieved Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques of his duties today, effective immediately.

Assistant Coach Ryan Gil has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Gil, who has been with the team since January, is well-positioned to ensure a smooth transition as the IceRays approach the final stretch of the season.

Gil earned his first win as a head coach in the North American Hockey League on Saturday, leading the IceRays to a 3-2 shootout victory over El Paso.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for our organization. Kevin has worked hard and contributed to our team, and we are grateful for his efforts. However, with the playoffs around the corner, we believe this move is in the best interest of the team moving forward. We have full confidence in Ryan’s ability to step in and lead our group during this critical time," CEO Steve Donner said.

Gil, 27, of Torrance, California, enjoyed a diverse playing career before transitioning into coaching. As a defenseman, Gil developed through youth hockey in Southern California and went on to compete in multiple junior and professional leagues.

He won a championship with the Battlefords North Stars in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League during the 2018-19 season and most recently skated with the Watertown Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

The IceRays thanked St. Jacques for his dedication and contributions to the organization.