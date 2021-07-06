Corpus Christi Hooks back for two-week homestand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks return to Whataburger Field for another two-week homestand of 12 games, starting Tuesday, June 6 through Sunday, July 18.

The Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A's, are first into town. Thursday, July 8 is another Dog Day at the ballpark; get $6 berm tickets per person.

On Friday, July 9, celebrate the Sparkling City at Gulf Coast Capital Community Night presented by Visit Corpus Christi!

Here's a full look at the homestand:

• Tuesday, July 6 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

o Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

• Wednesday, July 7 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.

o Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

o Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

• Thursday, July 8 vs. Midland RockHounds: 4:05 p.m. doubleheader (gates open 3:35 p.m.)

o Dog Day: Bring your pup to watch the Hooks! Enjoy the game from the Right Field Berm for just $6! Plus, get free bandanas for you and your furry friend, courtesy of Tito's Vodka!

o Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans

o Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

• Friday, July 9 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 6:05 p.m.)

o Gulf Coast Capital Community Night presented by Visit Corpus Christi: Each ticket purchased using the special offer includes a $1 donation to the VCC Cares Foundation and guarantees a Gulf Coast Capital CCTX jersey!

o Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

• Saturday, July 10 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o The first 2,000 fans receive a Bold Gold Fauxback jersey , courtesy of CITGO.

o Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

• Sunday, July 11 vs. Midland RockHounds: 5:05 p.m. (gates open 4:05 p.m.)

o Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión!

o H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

o Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

o Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

• Tuesday, July 13 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

o Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

• Wednesday, July 14 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.

o Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

o Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

• Thursday, July 15 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans.

o Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

• Friday, July 16 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o The first 1,500 fans in attendance receive a Hooks Beach Towel thanks to Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers!

o Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

• Saturday, July 17 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o Look just like the pros with a Fauxback Batting Practice Pullover, free to the first 2,000 fans courtesy of Flint Hills Resources!

o Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

• Sunday, July 18 vs. San Antonio Missions: 1:05 p.m. (gates open 11:35 a.m.)

o Help promote breast cancer awareness with a Hooks Pink at the Park Cap, free to the first 1,500 fans, presented by AutoNation.

o Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas

o H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

o Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

o Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Individual game tickets for May and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office.

Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets , at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).