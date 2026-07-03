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Corpus Christi FC strength coach Jimmy Gamal honored by Egyptians at FIFA World Cup

Corpus Christi FC strength and conditioning coach Jimmy Gamal honored by Egyptians at FIFA World Cup match
Corpus Christi FC
Corpus Christi FC strength and conditioning coach Jimmy Gamal honored by Egyptians at FIFA World Cup match
Posted

SEATTLE, Washington — Corpus Christi FC Strength & Conditioning Coach Jimmy Gamal was honored by the Egyptian National Team Supporters Association of the United States & Canada during Egypt's FIFA World Cup match in Seattle on June 26.

Gamal received an Award of Recognition for his contributions to Egyptian football and his continued support of the Egyptian National Team through his work in high-performance and sports science.

Corpus Christi FC strength coach Jimmy Gamal honored by Egyptians at FIFA World Cup

The award was presented in front of members of the Egyptian community during the match, recognizing Gamal's lasting impact on the game both on and off the field.


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