Corpus Christi FC and AV Alta FC end game in draw in top-ranked USL League One duel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No. 7 Corpus Christi FC proved they can keep up with some of the top teams in USL League One after ending in a 0-0 draw to No. 3 AV Alta FC on Wednesday at Cabaniss Field. The Sharks were on a 3-game home win streak.

"We really proved that we can handle anyone in this league," said Corpus Christi FC's Jake Keegan. "I think tonight we should have won the game, like we had the chances to win the game, but that's just the way the game goes sometimes. That balls don't always bounce your way, but it was good. The performance was good. That's the thing we can control the most, and hopefully as it goes forward we can take that confidence and pick up more wins."

Fans bring energy and drums to Corpus Christi FC games

Ricardo Cifuentes has been a Sharks supporter by bringing drums and flags to games for three years, even when the Sharks played at a lower level. Now his goal is to inspire fans of all ages to come out and support.

"It all started with my daughter playing for the Sharks, so it comes from the heart more than than anything else," Cifuentes said. "Something you can't miss every time. I come out here and I support them and I bring my drums. I'll make as much noise as I can. It should be like in a real stadium right now. We're barely getting started, but it's the idea to get to like the big stage."

Larissa Liska

CCFC will take a road trip next Wednesday to face the top team in the league, Charlotte Independence. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.