Corpus Christi Baseball Umpires Association preps for new rules, trains umpires in 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How many times do you go to a game and think you know the call better than the umpires. Well now is your chance to join the Corpus Christi Baseball Umpires Association.

The Corpus Christi local chapter has served the baseball community since the early 1970's. Carroll grad Larry Amaya says umpiring for him is a family tradition.

"It's awesome. You know when I was 18-years-old my father got me into umpiring," Amaya said. "He was the president of our chapter. My son is 20 years-old and he's into it."

Larissa Liska

Corpus Christi currently has around 70 umpires signed up for the 2026 season. Their goal has always been to have 85 or more.

"That's our dream," Amaya said. "We ask Santa every year for new umpires, and we got a few this year. We're very excited about that."

Larissa Liska

One of the new umpires is Robstown 2024 grad Jason Ramos Jr., a student at Del Mar College.

"It feels different seeing the guys and thinking they used to umpire me when I was smaller," Ramos said. "I think it's pretty cool that I'm here now, I get to help them out and I get to umpire a few games myself."

Larissa Liska

Nick Espinosa will also be behind the plate for his first season. The Moody 2025 alum will be joining his father Steve.

"My dad he's been umpiring for a couple of years," Espinosa said. "I played the game, I know a lot of the guys and I just want to be back at home. Give back to my community and show and serve love."

There are a few new changes like the double first base rule that will be required in 2027. Corpus Christi is enforcing the rule now.

"I truly believe that we in South Texas umpire the best baseball in the State," Amaya said. "It's awesome when we see young people come in, continue the rich tradition and want to learn and stay a part of baseball."

Larissa Liska

Texas high school baseball practice starts Friday, Jan. 16, so if you'd like to be part of the Corpus Christi Baseball Umpires Association and learn the rules their next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Incarnate Word Academy High School cafeteria.

If you would like to contact the CCBUA and Larry Amaya at justcallit@gmail.com.