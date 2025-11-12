Coastal Bend volleyball season ends at UIL Regional Finals; London head coach retires

ROCKPORT, Texas — Three Coastal Bend volleyball teams advanced to the UIL Regional Finals, Flour Bluff, Calallen and London. They all put together a strong season that ended in the fourth round of playoffs.

Larissa Liska

London fell to last year's UIL 3A-DI State runner-up Goliad in 3 sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-10). The Lady Pirates held at least a 3 point lead i the second set, but Goliad junior Addison Yendrey was just too strong at the net. Many of the Lady Pirates stepped up to the challenge, including freshman middle blocker Alana Williams and the 10 seniors.

"This season means the most to me, especially being the last," said London senior outside hitter Miley King. "Not being able to go to the next level, but just having such an amazing group of girls made every hour and every hard day we put so worth it."

Larissa Liska

This season was extra special for London volleyball head coach Melinda Wescott. She announced her retirement after 38 years of coaching and 14 as the head coach for the Lady Pirates. During her time at London, coach Wescott never missed playoffs.

"It's been an awesome year. It's been an awesome trip and journey," Wescott said. "The culture at London is only going to get better and better, but it's always nice being my last year I feel like I'm leaving a lot of wonderful things and a lot of wonderful friends and everything. It's time to move on to my grandkids and my other side of me."

Larissa Liska

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff 0, New Braunfels 3 (26-24, 25-22, 25-18)

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen 1, La Vernia 3 (25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-11)

UIL 3A-DI

London 0, Goliad 3 (25-15, 25-19, 25-10)