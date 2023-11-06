Coastal Bend Volleyball - Regional Quarterfinals lineup and scores
Larissa Liska/KRIS TV
King celebrates volleyball point against Ingleside. King wins in three sets.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 17:02:09-05
5A
|Sharyland Pioneer
|FB at Falfurrias Junior High
4A
|Devine
|Calallen at Carroll HS
|TM
|Floresville at Seguin
3A
|George West
|Banquete at Alice
|London
|Goliad at Aransas Pass
2A
|Skidmore-Tynan
|Schulenburg at Seguin
|Three Rivers
|Johnson City at Lytle
