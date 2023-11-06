Watch Now
Coastal Bend Volleyball - Regional Quarterfinals lineup and scores

Larissa Liska/KRIS TV
King celebrates volleyball point against Ingleside. King wins in three sets.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 17:02:09-05

5A


Sharyland Pioneer
FB at Falfurrias Junior High

4A

Devine
Calallen at Carroll HS
TM
Floresville at Seguin

3A

George West
Banquete at Alice
London
Goliad at Aransas Pass

2A

Skidmore-Tynan
Schulenburg at Seguin
Three Rivers
Johnson City at Lytle

