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Coastal Bend volleyball Regional Final fourth round playoffs 2026

Tuesday Volleys: Flour Bluff sweeps Gregory-Portland to stay undefeated in UIL District 29-5A
Larissa Liska
Tuesday Volleys: Flour Bluff sweeps Gregory-Portland to stay undefeated in UIL District 29-5A
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas high school volleyball enters the fourth round of UIL playoffs. There were 13 Coastal Bend teams still in the second round of playoffs, and now only 3 remain.

UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. Sharyland on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Alice

UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Poth on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in Sinton
(First Regional Final appearance for the Lady Lions in volleyball program history)

UIL 2A-DI
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Johnson City on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Floresville


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