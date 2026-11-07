Coastal Bend volleyball Regional Final fourth round playoffs 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas high school volleyball enters the fourth round of UIL playoffs. There were 13 Coastal Bend teams still in the second round of playoffs, and now only 3 remain.
UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. Sharyland on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Alice
UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Poth on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in Sinton
(First Regional Final appearance for the Lady Lions in volleyball program history)
UIL 2A-DI
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Johnson City on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Floresville