Coastal Bend volleyball Regional Final fourth round playoffs 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas high school volleyball enters the fourth round of UIL playoffs. There were 13 Coastal Bend teams still in the second round of playoffs, and now only 3 remain.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff vs. Sharyland on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Alice

UIL 3A-DII

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Poth on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in Sinton

(First Regional Final appearance for the Lady Lions in volleyball program history)