Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Coastal Bend volleyball Regional Finals fourth round playoff schedule 2025

Calallen volleyball wins Regional Semifinal
Marisol Martinez
Calallen volleyball wins Regional Semifinal
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Coastal Bend volleyball teams advanced to the UIL Regional Finals, Flour Bluff, Calallen and London. There are eight teams left in each division going into the fourth round of playoffs.

UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. New Braunfels on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Goliad
(If FB wins, the State Semifinal vs. College Station/A&M Consolidated is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy)

UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. La Vernia on Monday at 6 p.m. at Cuero
-2007 was the last time Calallen volleyball advanced to the Regional Finals
(If Calallen wins, the State Semifinal vs. Bullard/Bellville is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Littleton Gymnasium- Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio)

Calallen's Grace Martinez surpassed 2,400 career assists

UIL 3A-DI
London vs. Goliad on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Rockport-Fulton
(If London wins, the State Semifinal vs. Troy/Grandview is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Waco Midway High School)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

-