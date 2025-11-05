Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coastal Bend volleyball Area second round playoff highlights and scores 2025

Larissa Liska
Flour Bluff battled back defeating Edinburg Vela 3-1 in UIL 5A-DI Area Playoffs
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend volleyball teams battled in the second round of playoffs. Checkout the UIL Area highlights and scores.

UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff 3, Edinburg Vela 1 (20-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-14)
Veterans Memorial 1, McAllen 3

UIL 5A-DII
Gregory-Portland 1, Sharyland Pioneer 3 (19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 16-25)

UIL 4A-DI
Needville 0, Calallen 3 (31-29, 25-23, 25-15)
Calhoun 1, Tuloso-Midway 3

UIL 3A-DI
London 3, Raymondville 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-7)
Orange Grove 3, Progreso 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-9)

UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis Academy 3,Vanguard 0
Hebbronville 3, Lyford 0

UIL 2A-DI
Johnson City 3, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Sonora 2, Refugio 3

UIL 2A-DII
Harper 0, Agua Dulce 3
Junction 1, Freer 3

TAPPS 4A Area Round
Incarnate Word Academy 3, Northland Christian 0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-4)

TAPPS 1A Area Round

Annapolis Christian Academy 1, Hill Country Christian San Marcos 3

