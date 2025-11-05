Coastal Bend volleyball Area second round playoff highlights and scores 2025

Prev Next Larissa Liska

Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend volleyball teams battled in the second round of playoffs. Checkout the UIL Area highlights and scores. UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff 3, Edinburg Vela 1 (20-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-14)

Veterans Memorial 1, McAllen 3 Flour Bluff battled back defeating Edinburg Vela 3-1 in UIL 5A-DI Area Playoffs UIL 5A-DII

Gregory-Portland 1, Sharyland Pioneer 3 (19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 16-25) UIL 4A-DI

Needville 0, Calallen 3 (31-29, 25-23, 25-15)

Calhoun 1, Tuloso-Midway 3 UIL 3A-DI

London 3, Raymondville 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-7)

Orange Grove 3, Progreso 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-9) UIL 3A-DII

Santa Gertrudis Academy 3,Vanguard 0

Hebbronville 3, Lyford 0 UIL 2A-DI

Johnson City 3, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Sonora 2, Refugio 3 UIL 2A-DII

Harper 0, Agua Dulce 3

Junction 1, Freer 3 TAPPS 4A Area Round

Incarnate Word Academy 3, Northland Christian 0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-4) TAPPS 1A Area Round Annapolis Christian Academy 1, Hill Country Christian San Marcos 3

