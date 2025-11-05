Coastal Bend volleyball Area second round playoff highlights and scores 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend volleyball teams battled in the second round of playoffs. Checkout the UIL Area highlights and scores.
UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff 3, Edinburg Vela 1 (20-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-14)
Veterans Memorial 1, McAllen 3
UIL 5A-DII
Gregory-Portland 1, Sharyland Pioneer 3 (19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 16-25)
UIL 4A-DI
Needville 0, Calallen 3 (31-29, 25-23, 25-15)
Calhoun 1, Tuloso-Midway 3
UIL 3A-DI
London 3, Raymondville 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-7)
Orange Grove 3, Progreso 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-9)
UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis Academy 3,Vanguard 0
Hebbronville 3, Lyford 0
UIL 2A-DI
Johnson City 3, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Sonora 2, Refugio 3
UIL 2A-DII
Harper 0, Agua Dulce 3
Junction 1, Freer 3
TAPPS 4A Area Round
Incarnate Word Academy 3, Northland Christian 0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-4)
TAPPS 1A Area Round
Annapolis Christian Academy 1, Hill Country Christian San Marcos 3