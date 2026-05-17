Coastal Bend softball State Semifinal fifth round playoffs 2026 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend softball teams competed in the UIL first round of playoffs. At least 2, maybe 3 teams will play in the State Semifinal fifth round. Calallen is looking to defend their UIL 4A-DI State Championship and chasing the first 4-peat in Texas high school softball history.
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Bullard
Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cypress Ranch H.S.
Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cypress Ranch H.S.
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cypress Ranch H.S.
UIL 4A-DII
Ingleside/Wimberley vs. Liberty
To Be Determined
UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Kirbyville
To Be Determined
Coastal Bend State Tournament Appearances
Calallen - 2026, 2025 (State Champion), 2024 (State Champion), 2023 (State Champion), 2021 (Runner-Up), 2019 (Runner-Up)
Ingleside - 2026, 2025
Bishop - 2025, 2021
Santa Gertrudis Academy - 2023 (Runner-Up), 2018 (State Champion), 2017 (Runner-Up), 2016, 2013 (Runner-Up)
Sinton - 2001, 1999
Beeville - 2018, 2017, 1997
Gregory-Portland - 2016 (Runner-Up), 2000
George West - 2010 (State Champion)