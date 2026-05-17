Coastal Bend softball State Semifinal fifth round playoffs 2026 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend softball teams competed in the UIL first round of playoffs. At least 2, maybe 3 teams will play in the State Semifinal fifth round. Calallen is looking to defend their UIL 4A-DI State Championship and chasing the first 4-peat in Texas high school softball history.

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Bullard

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cypress Ranch H.S.

Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cypress Ranch H.S.

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cypress Ranch H.S.

UIL 4A-DII

Ingleside/Wimberley vs. Liberty

To Be Determined

UIL 3A-DII

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Kirbyville

To Be Determined