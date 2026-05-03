Coastal Bend softball Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend softball teams competed in the UIL first round of playoffs. Now at least 10 will play in the Regional Semifinal third round. Calallen is looking to defend their UIL 4A-DI State Championship and chasing the first 4-peat in Texas high school softball history.

UIL 5A-DI

Veterans Memorial vs. Leander

Flour Bluff vs. Smithson Valley

One Game Only: Friday at 7 p.m. at Jourdanton High School

UIL 5A-DII

Carroll vs. Liberty Hill

Game 1: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Yoakum

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Southwest High School

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Somerset

One Game Only: Friday at 7 p.m. at Karnes City

Tuloso-Midway/El Campo vs. Gonzales

To Be Determined

UIL 4A-DII

Ingleside vs. Cuero

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Beeville High School

Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Beeville High School

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at noon at Beeville High School

UIL 3A-DI

Bishop vs. Columbus

One Game Only: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Alamo Heights High School.

London vs. Goliad

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sinton

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at Gregory-Portland High School

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 10 a.m. at Gregory-Portland High School

UIL 3A-DII

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Poth

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sinton

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Sinton

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

San Diego vs. Jourdanton

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Jourdanton

Game 2: Friday at 5:30 p.m. at San Diego

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 2A-DII

Woodsboro vs. Burton