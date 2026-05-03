Coastal Bend softball Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend softball teams competed in the UIL first round of playoffs. Now at least 10 will play in the Regional Semifinal third round. Calallen is looking to defend their UIL 4A-DI State Championship and chasing the first 4-peat in Texas high school softball history.
UIL 5A-DI
Veterans Memorial vs. Leander
Flour Bluff vs. Smithson Valley
One Game Only: Friday at 7 p.m. at Jourdanton High School
UIL 5A-DII
Carroll vs. Liberty Hill
Game 1: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Yoakum
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Southwest High School
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Somerset
One Game Only: Friday at 7 p.m. at Karnes City
Tuloso-Midway/El Campo vs. Gonzales
To Be Determined
UIL 4A-DII
Ingleside vs. Cuero
Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Beeville High School
Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Beeville High School
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at noon at Beeville High School
UIL 3A-DI
Bishop vs. Columbus
One Game Only: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Alamo Heights High School.
London vs. Goliad
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sinton
Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at Gregory-Portland High School
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 10 a.m. at Gregory-Portland High School
UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Poth
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sinton
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Sinton
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
San Diego vs. Jourdanton
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Jourdanton
Game 2: Friday at 5:30 p.m. at San Diego
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
UIL 2A-DII
Woodsboro vs. Burton
TAPPS Division III
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Schertz St. John Paul II
One Game Only: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park - Kenedy Texas