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Coastal Bend softball Regional Final fourth round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

Calallen softball wins Regional Semifinal 2026
Calallen softball
Calallen softball wins Regional Semifinal 2026
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28 Coastal Bend softball teams competed in the UIL first round of playoffs. 3 will play in the Regional Final fourth round. Calallen is looking to defend their UIL 4A-DI State Championship and chasing the first 4-peat in Texas high school softball history.

UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Gonzales
One Game Only: Friday at 6 p.m. at Jourdanton

UIL 4A-DII
Ingleside vs. Wimberley
Game 1: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Karnes City
Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Karnes City
Game 3 (If Necessary): Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Karnes City

UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Jourdanton
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Beeville
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Beeville
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

TAPPS Division III State Semifinal
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Holy Cross of San Antonio
One Game Only: Friday at 7:30 p.m. at University of Texas at Arlington


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