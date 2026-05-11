Coastal Bend softball Regional Final fourth round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

28 Coastal Bend softball teams competed in the UIL first round of playoffs. 3 will play in the Regional Final fourth round. Calallen is looking to defend their UIL 4A-DI State Championship and chasing the first 4-peat in Texas high school softball history.
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Gonzales
One Game Only: Friday at 6 p.m. at Jourdanton
UIL 4A-DII
Ingleside vs. Wimberley
Game 1: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Karnes City
Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Karnes City
Game 3 (If Necessary): Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Karnes City
UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Jourdanton
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Beeville
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Beeville
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
TAPPS Division III State Semifinal
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Holy Cross of San Antonio
One Game Only: Friday at 7:30 p.m. at University of Texas at Arlington