Coastal Bend soccer Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 schedule, highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8 Coastal Bend soccer teams advanced to the UIL Regional Semifinal playoffs, three boys teams and five girls squads. All the teams are chasing a similar goal, to become the first soccer program in Coastal Bend history to win a UIL State Championship.

BOYS SOCCER

5A-DI:

Flour Bluff vs. Southwest Legacy, Friday at 7 p.m.at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio

4A-DI:

Beeville vs. Davenport, Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum

4A-DII:

London vs. San Antonio Memorial, Friday at 7 p.m. at Poteet High School