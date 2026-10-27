Coastal Bend runners advance to UIL cross country State Championships 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-area high school runners have qualified for the UIL 5A State Cross Country Championship after strong performances at the Region IV meet held at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Athletes from all six area high schools competed over two days of racing that saw conditions range from blue skies to heavy downpour. The qualifiers will compete at the State Championship in Round Rock.

CCISD Girls advancing to State

Elaina Lucido (12) — Corpus Christi Carroll — 9th place out of 178 runners

Payton Catt (12) — Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial — 17th place out of 178 runners

Joseph Saxe, CCISD

CCISD Boys advancing to State

The Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial boys team advanced after finishing 3rd place overall. The team's runners placed as follows:



Trey Llanes (12) — 7th place out of 182 runners

Jax Haller (11) — 22nd place out of 182 runners

Eli Alba (11) — 29th place out of 182 runners

Jared Hernandez (12) — 35th place out of 182 runners

Reece Lebrecht (11) — 58th place out of 182 runners

Noah Nunez (12) — 101st place out of 182 runners

Wyatt Alstrup (9) — 134th place out of 182 runners

Joseph Saxe, Corpus Christi ISD

In addition, Calhoun Cason (12) of Corpus Christi Ray advanced after finishing 14th place out of 182 runners.

UIL 5A State meet information

Location: Old Settlers Park, Round Rock, Texas

Date: November 7, 2026

Times: Girls 5A at 8:15 a.m., Boys 5A at 8:45 a.m.

The Coastal Bend will be sending runners to State across multiple divisions. Agua Dulce's Ethan Cadena won the UIL 2A Cross Country Region meet. Port Aransas boys and girls won the team UIL 2A Region IV title. The runners on both teams will compete at State on Nov. 6. The boys at 10:10 a.m. and the girls at 9:30 a.m.

The UIL 2A Region IV girls champion goes to Port A's Leah DePiper.. Her teammate Autumn Lafayette finished third. The Skidmore-Tynan girls team placed third and qualified for State for their third consecutive year. Sarah Pena was their leading runner, and she placed fourth overall. Ben Bolt's Miranda Brooke Garcia finished sixth to qualify for State.

In 4A, Tuloso-Midway's boys team advances to State. Colton Anderwald finished second at Region, followed by Devon Alaniz in third. They'll run at State on Nov. 6 at 11:25 a.m.

Also in 4A, Robstown's Bianca Bosquez shattered her own school record of 11:29, set last year, with a new record time of 11:09.

In 3A, two West Oso girls punched their ticket to State. Congratulations to the Torres sisters.