Coastal Bend girls basketball Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

24 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now 10 have moved on to the Regional Semifinal third round.
UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. Leander Glenn, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Goliad High School
Veterans Memorial vs. Wagner, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Wagner High School
UIL 4A-DI
Tuloso-Midway vs. Lago Vista, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Poth High School
Beeville vs. Davenport, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Floresville High School
UIL 4A-DII
Sinton vs. Fredericksburg, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Stockdale
UIL 3A-DI
Bishop vs. Crystal City, Monday at 6 p.m. at Seguin
London vs. Columbus, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Kenedy High School
UIL 3A-DII
Taft vs. San Antonio Cole, Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Seguin High School
Aransas Pass vs. Jourdanton, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Aransas Pass
UIL 2A-DI
Refugio vs. Flatonia, Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Yoakum High School