Coastal Bend girls basketball Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

Amber Folkers Lee
Flour Bluff girls basketball wins Area playoffs
24 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now 10 have moved on to the Regional Semifinal third round.

UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. Leander Glenn, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Goliad High School
Veterans Memorial vs. Wagner, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Wagner High School

UIL 4A-DI
Tuloso-Midway vs. Lago Vista, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Poth High School
Beeville vs. Davenport, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Floresville High School

UIL 4A-DII
Sinton vs. Fredericksburg, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Stockdale

UIL 3A-DI
Bishop vs. Crystal City, Monday at 6 p.m. at Seguin
London vs. Columbus, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Kenedy High School

UIL 3A-DII
Taft vs. San Antonio Cole, Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Seguin High School
Aransas Pass vs. Jourdanton, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Aransas Pass

UIL 2A-DI
Refugio vs. Flatonia, Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Yoakum High School

