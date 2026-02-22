Coastal Bend girls basketball Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

24 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now 10 have moved on to the Regional Semifinal third round.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff vs. Leander Glenn, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Goliad High School

Veterans Memorial vs. Wagner, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Wagner High School

UIL 4A-DI

Tuloso-Midway vs. Lago Vista, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Poth High School

Beeville vs. Davenport, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Floresville High School

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton vs. Fredericksburg, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Stockdale

UIL 3A-DI

Bishop vs. Crystal City, Monday at 6 p.m. at Seguin

London vs. Columbus, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Kenedy High School

UIL 3A-DII

Taft vs. San Antonio Cole, Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Seguin High School

Aransas Pass vs. Jourdanton, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Aransas Pass