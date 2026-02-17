Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coastal Bend girls basketball Bi-District first round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

24 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs.

UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff 39, Rio Grande City 20
Veterans Memorial 59, Palmview 50

UIL 5A-DII
Carroll vs. Cigarroa, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Alice
Gregory-Portland 41, Mission Veterans Memorial 43

UIL 4A-DI
Tuloso-Midway vs. Valley View, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Falfurrias Middle School
Beeville vs. Columbia, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Edna
Calallen vs. Hidalgo Early College, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Odem

UIL 4A-DII
Sinton 47, La Marque 26
Ingleside vs. Sweeny, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Palacios
H.M. King vs. La Feria, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at La Feria

UIL 3A-DI
Bishop 52, West Oso 38
London 51, Orange Grove 48

UIL 3A-DII
Taft vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Miller
San Diego vs. Aransas Pass, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Carroll

UIL 2A-DI
Skidmore-Tynan 54, Freer 28
Riviera-Kaufer 42, Refugio 58

UIL 2A-DII
Port Aransas 53, Agua Dulce 21

