Coastal Bend girls basketball Bi-District first round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

24 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff 39, Rio Grande City 20

Veterans Memorial 59, Palmview 50

UIL 5A-DII

Carroll vs. Cigarroa, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Alice

Gregory-Portland 41, Mission Veterans Memorial 43

UIL 4A-DI

Tuloso-Midway vs. Valley View, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Falfurrias Middle School

Beeville vs. Columbia, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Edna

Calallen vs. Hidalgo Early College, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Odem

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton 47, La Marque 26

Ingleside vs. Sweeny, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Palacios

H.M. King vs. La Feria, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at La Feria

Your Sinton Lady Pirates are BI- DISTRICT CHAMPIONS defeating La Feria 47-26! Way to work ladies!! Keep it going!! 🏀🏴‍☠️@ChrisThomasson7 @LarissaLiska pic.twitter.com/InXk4bocbE — Sinton Lady Pirate Basketball (@Lady_PirateBB) February 17, 2026

UIL 3A-DI

Bishop 52, West Oso 38

London 51, Orange Grove 48

No. 13 Bishop defeats West Oso 52-38 in UIL 3A-DI Bi-District first round playoffs

UIL 3A-DII

Taft vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Miller

San Diego vs. Aransas Pass, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Carroll

UIL 2A-DI

Skidmore-Tynan 54, Freer 28

Riviera-Kaufer 42, Refugio 58

UIL 2A-DII

Port Aransas 53, Agua Dulce 21