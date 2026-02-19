Coastal Bend girls basketball Area second round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now 16 have moved on to the Area second round.
UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. PSJA North, Friday at 6 p.m. at PSJA North High School
Veterans Memorial vs. Harlingen South, Friday at 6:30 at Falfurrias Junior High
UIL 5A-DII
Carroll vs. Mission Sharyland, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at San Diego High School
Gregory-Portland vs. Nikki Rowe, Thursday at 6 p.m. at Falfurrias
UIL 4A-DI
Tuloso-Midway vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun, Friday at 6 p.m. at Goliad High School
Beeville vs. Calallen, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Aransas Pass High School
UIL 4A-DII
Sinton vs. La Feria, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Bishop High School
Ingleside vs. Zapata, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Premont High School
UIL 3A-DI
Bishop vs. Rio Hondo, Thursday at 6 p.m. at La Feria High School
London vs. Raymondville, Thursday at 6 p.m. at H.M. King High School
UIL 3A-DII
Taft vs. Santa Rosa, Friday at 8 p.m. at H.M. King High School
Aransas Pass vs. Lyford, Friday at 6 p.m. at H.M. King High School
UIL 2A-DI
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Mason, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Hondo High School
Refugio vs. San Saba, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Littleton Gym in San Antonio, Texas
UIL 2A-DII
Port Aransas vs. Goldthwaite, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Boerne Champion