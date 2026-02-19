Coastal Bend girls basketball Area second round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now 16 have moved on to the Area second round.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff vs. PSJA North, Friday at 6 p.m. at PSJA North High School

Veterans Memorial vs. Harlingen South, Friday at 6:30 at Falfurrias Junior High

UIL 5A-DII

Carroll vs. Mission Sharyland, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at San Diego High School

Gregory-Portland vs. Nikki Rowe, Thursday at 6 p.m. at Falfurrias

UIL 4A-DI

Tuloso-Midway vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun, Friday at 6 p.m. at Goliad High School

Beeville vs. Calallen, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Aransas Pass High School

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton vs. La Feria, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Bishop High School

Ingleside vs. Zapata, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Premont High School

UIL 3A-DI

Bishop vs. Rio Hondo, Thursday at 6 p.m. at La Feria High School

London vs. Raymondville, Thursday at 6 p.m. at H.M. King High School

UIL 3A-DII

Taft vs. Santa Rosa, Friday at 8 p.m. at H.M. King High School

Aransas Pass vs. Lyford, Friday at 6 p.m. at H.M. King High School

UIL 2A-DI

Skidmore-Tynan vs. Mason, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Hondo High School

Refugio vs. San Saba, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Littleton Gym in San Antonio, Texas