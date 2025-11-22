Coastal Bend football third round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 Coastal Bend football teams made it to the UIL first round of playoffs. Now only 5 teams advance to the third round. Check out the matchups, location and kickoff time.

UIL 5A-DII

Gregory-Portland vs. Boerne on Friday at 1 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. La Vernia on Friday at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton vs. Wimberley on Friday at 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

Rockport-Fulton vs. Cuero on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi