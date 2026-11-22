CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 high school football teams represented the Coastal Bend in the UIL first round of playoffs. 3 advanced to the Regional Semifinal third round. The last football team to win a State Championship from the Coastal Bend was Refugio in 2019.

UIL 5A-DII

No. 8 Gregory-Portland vs. No. 7 Alamo Heights on Friday at 1 p.m. at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium

UIL 4A-DI

No. 4 Calallen vs. La Vernia on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the San Antonio Alamodome

UIL 3A-DI

San Diego vs. Hallettsville on Friday at 7 p.m. at Matador Stadium in Seguin

A huge thank you to Thomas J. Henry for being a KRIS sponsor and supporting Coastal Bend football student-athletes!