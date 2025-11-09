Coastal Bend football Bi-District first round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 Coastal Bend football teams advanced to the UIL first round of playoffs. Plus, two teams in TAPPS and one in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations. Check out the matchups, location and kickoff time.
UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. McAllen on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium
Veterans Memorial vs. Edinburg Vela on Friay at 7 p.m. at Richard Flores-Stadium in Edinburg
UIL 5A-DII
Gregory-Portland vs. Tivy on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland
Miller vs. Victoria West on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi
Ray vs. Boerne on Friday at 7 p.m. at Boerne High School Stadium
Carroll vs. Alamo Heights on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Harry B. Orem Stadium in San Antonio
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs El Campo on Friday at 7 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium
Tuloso-Midway vs. Bay City on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Victoria Memorial Stadium
UIL 4A-DII
Sinton vs Rio Grande City Grulla on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hebbronville
H.M. King vs. Rockport-Fulton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville
Robstown vs. Port Isabel on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cotton Picker Stadium in Robstown
UIL 3A-DI
London vs. Rio Hondo on Friday on Friday at 7 p.m. at J. Lewis Boggus Stadium in Harlingen
Orange Grove vs. Raymondville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hawk Stadium in Zapata
Bishop vs. Goliad on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Ingleside
San Diego vs. Edna on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway
UIL 3A-DII
George West vs. Karnes City on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Pleasanton
Odem vs Cotulla on Friday at 7 p.m. in Freer
Taft vs. Poth on Friday at 7 p.m. in Poth
UIL 2A-DI
Refugio vs. Weimar on Friday at 7 p.m. at Victoria Memorial Stadium
Three Rivers vs. Ganado on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Greyhound Stadium in Taft
Freer vs. Schulenburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Jack Lane Stadium in Poth
UIL 2A-DII
Agua Dulce vs. Yorktown on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Refugio
Falls City vs. Woodsboro on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Beeville
Shiner vs. Ben Bolt on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kenedy
TAPPS Division I 6-Man Area First Round
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Emery/Weiner School on Saturday at 5 p.m.
TAPPS Division III 6-Man Area First Round
Annapolis Christian Academy vs. Christ the King Cathedral on Saturday at noon in Lubbock
TAIAO Division II State Quarterfinals
Arlington Heights Christian vs. Jubillee Lake View University Prep on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss West Field