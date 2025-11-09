Coastal Bend football Bi-District first round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 Coastal Bend football teams advanced to the UIL first round of playoffs. Plus, two teams in TAPPS and one in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations. Check out the matchups, location and kickoff time.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff vs. McAllen on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium

Veterans Memorial vs. Edinburg Vela on Friay at 7 p.m. at Richard Flores-Stadium in Edinburg

UIL 5A-DII

Gregory-Portland vs. Tivy on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland

Miller vs. Victoria West on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi

Ray vs. Boerne on Friday at 7 p.m. at Boerne High School Stadium

Carroll vs. Alamo Heights on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Harry B. Orem Stadium in San Antonio

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs El Campo on Friday at 7 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium

Tuloso-Midway vs. Bay City on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Victoria Memorial Stadium

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton vs Rio Grande City Grulla on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hebbronville

H.M. King vs. Rockport-Fulton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville

Robstown vs. Port Isabel on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cotton Picker Stadium in Robstown

UIL 3A-DI

London vs. Rio Hondo on Friday on Friday at 7 p.m. at J. Lewis Boggus Stadium in Harlingen

Orange Grove vs. Raymondville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hawk Stadium in Zapata

Bishop vs. Goliad on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Ingleside

San Diego vs. Edna on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway

UIL 3A-DII

George West vs. Karnes City on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Pleasanton

Odem vs Cotulla on Friday at 7 p.m. in Freer

Taft vs. Poth on Friday at 7 p.m. in Poth

UIL 2A-DI

Refugio vs. Weimar on Friday at 7 p.m. at Victoria Memorial Stadium

Three Rivers vs. Ganado on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Greyhound Stadium in Taft

Freer vs. Schulenburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Jack Lane Stadium in Poth

UIL 2A-DII

Agua Dulce vs. Yorktown on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Refugio

Falls City vs. Woodsboro on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Beeville

Shiner vs. Ben Bolt on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kenedy

TAPPS Division I 6-Man Area First Round

Incarnate Word Academy vs. Emery/Weiner School on Saturday at 5 p.m.

TAPPS Division III 6-Man Area First Round

Annapolis Christian Academy vs. Christ the King Cathedral on Saturday at noon in Lubbock