Coastal Bend football Area second round playoffs 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 high school football teams represented the Coastal Bend in the UIL first round of playoffs. 14 advanced to the Area second round. The last football team to win a State Championship from the Coastal Bend was Refugio in 2019.

UIL 5A-DI

Veterans Memorial vs. Austin Anderson on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio

Carroll vs. No. 9 Medina Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium

UIL 5A-DII

No. 8 Gregory-Portland vs. Liberty Hill on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Cuero

Ray vs. Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch on Friday at 7 p.m. at Heroes in San Antonio

UIL 4A-DI

No. 4 Calallen vs. Floresville next Friday at 7 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium

Miller vs. Davenport on Friday at 7 p.m. at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Vernia on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at New Braunfels Long Creek High School

UIL 4A-DII

Rockport-Fulton vs. Robinson on Friday at 7 p.m. Gus Stadium in San Antonio

H.M. King vs. No. 7 Wimberley on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pleasanton

UIL 3A-DI

No. 7 Sinton vs. Hallettsville on Friday at 7 p.m. at Port Lavaca

Orange Grove vs. Devine on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Karnes City

San Diego vs. Marion on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jourdanton

UIL 3A-DII

No. 3 George West vs. Boling on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Victoria Memorial Stadium

UIL 2A-DII

Three Rivers vs. No. 1 Bremond on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Smithville

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.