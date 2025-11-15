Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coastal Bend football Area second round playoff schedule 2025

Larissa Liska
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 Coastal Bend football teams made it to the UIL first round of playoffs. Plus, two teams in TAPPS and one in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations. Now only 11 teams have advanced to the Area second round. Check out the matchups, location and kickoff time.

UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. Pieper on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi
Veterans Memorial vs. Smithson Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Alamodome in San Antonio

UIL 5A-DII
Gregory-Portland vs. Sharyland on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland

UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Canyon Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. at Southwest Legacy Stadium in San Antonio

UIL 4A-DII
Sinton vs. Jarrell on Friday at 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
Rockport-Fulton vs. Salado on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio
Robstown vs. Wimberley on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Beeville

UIL 3A-DI
London vs. Llano on Friday at 7 p.m. at DW Rutledge Stadium in San Antonio
Orange Grove vs. Ingram Tom Moore on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lehnhoff Stadium in Schertz

UIL 3A-DII
George West vs. Lexington on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo

UIL 2A-DI
Refugio vs. Rosebud-Lott on Friday at 7 p.m. at Comal Cougar Stadium in New Braunfels

