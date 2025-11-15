Coastal Bend football Area second round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 Coastal Bend football teams made it to the UIL first round of playoffs. Plus, two teams in TAPPS and one in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations. Now only 11 teams have advanced to the Area second round. Check out the matchups, location and kickoff time.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff vs. Pieper on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi

Veterans Memorial vs. Smithson Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Alamodome in San Antonio

UIL 5A-DII

Gregory-Portland vs. Sharyland on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Canyon Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. at Southwest Legacy Stadium in San Antonio

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton vs. Jarrell on Friday at 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

Rockport-Fulton vs. Salado on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio

Robstown vs. Wimberley on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Beeville

UIL 3A-DI

London vs. Llano on Friday at 7 p.m. at DW Rutledge Stadium in San Antonio

Orange Grove vs. Ingram Tom Moore on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lehnhoff Stadium in Schertz

UIL 3A-DII

George West vs. Lexington on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo