Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Coastal Bend boys basketball Regional Semifinal playoffs 2026 highlights and scores

The Pirates got out to another hot start to advance to the next round of UIL postseason.
London Pirates advance to Regional Final, defeating Marion Bulldogs
Posted

22 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now just 4 remain entering the regional finals. Here are the scores from local teams on Tuesday night:

UIL 5A-DI
Leander 49, Flour Bluff 47
Veterans Memorial 64, Southwest Legacy 46

UIL 4A-DI
Davenport 75, Beeville 53

UIL 3A-DI
London 56, Marion 45
Goliad 55, West Oso 43

London Pirates advance to Regional Final, defeating Marion Bulldogs

UIL 3A-DII
Aransas Pass 65, Industrial 53
Poth 51, Santa Gertrudis Academy 34

UIL 2A-DI
Port Aransas 48, Thorndale 42

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

2026 Elections