Coastal Bend boys basketball Regional Semifinal playoffs 2026 highlights and scores

22 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now just 4 remain entering the regional finals. Here are the scores from local teams on Tuesday night:
UIL 5A-DI
Leander 49, Flour Bluff 47
Veterans Memorial 64, Southwest Legacy 46
UIL 4A-DI
Davenport 75, Beeville 53
UIL 3A-DI
London 56, Marion 45
Goliad 55, West Oso 43
UIL 3A-DII
Aransas Pass 65, Industrial 53
Poth 51, Santa Gertrudis Academy 34
UIL 2A-DI
Port Aransas 48, Thorndale 42