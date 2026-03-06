Coastal Bend boys basketball Regional Semifinal playoffs 2026 highlights and scores

22 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now just 4 remain entering the regional finals. Here are the scores from local teams on Tuesday night:

UIL 5A-DI

Leander 49, Flour Bluff 47

Veterans Memorial 64, Southwest Legacy 46

UIL 4A-DI

Davenport 75, Beeville 53

UIL 3A-DI

London 56, Marion 45

Goliad 55, West Oso 43

London Pirates advance to Regional Final, defeating Marion Bulldogs

UIL 3A-DII

Aransas Pass 65, Industrial 53

Poth 51, Santa Gertrudis Academy 34