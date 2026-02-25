Coastal Bend boys basketball Area second round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedules

22 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now 12 have moved on to the Area second round.
UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. PSJA North, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Falfurrias High Schoo
Veterans Memorial vs. Edinburg Vela, Friday at 6 p.m. at Alice High School
UIL 5A-DII
Ray vs. McAllen, Thursday at 7 p.m. at Falfurrias Junior School
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Brazosport, Friday at 8 p.m. at Goliad High School
Beeville vs. Tuloso-Midway, Friday at 7 p.m. at Sinton High School
UIL 3A-DI
London vs. IDEA Riverview, Thursday at 6 p.m. at H.M. King High School
West Oso vs. Lyford, TBA
UIL 3A-DII
Aransas Pass vs. Santa Rosa, Friday at 8 p.m. at Alice High School
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. IDEA Sports Park, TBA
UIL 2A-DI
Port Aransas vs. Mason, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Falls City High School
UIL 2A-DII
Agua Dulce vs. Junction, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Southwest High School in San Antonio