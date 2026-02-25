Coastal Bend boys basketball Area second round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedules

22 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs, and now 12 have moved on to the Area second round.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff vs. PSJA North, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Falfurrias High Schoo

Veterans Memorial vs. Edinburg Vela, Friday at 6 p.m. at Alice High School

UIL 5A-DII

Ray vs. McAllen, Thursday at 7 p.m. at Falfurrias Junior School

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Brazosport, Friday at 8 p.m. at Goliad High School

Beeville vs. Tuloso-Midway, Friday at 7 p.m. at Sinton High School

UIL 3A-DI

London vs. IDEA Riverview, Thursday at 6 p.m. at H.M. King High School

West Oso vs. Lyford, TBA

UIL 3A-DII

Aransas Pass vs. Santa Rosa, Friday at 8 p.m. at Alice High School

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. IDEA Sports Park, TBA

UIL 2A-DI

Port Aransas vs. Mason, Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Falls City High School