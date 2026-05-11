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Coastal Bend baseball Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 highlights, schedules and scores

Port Aransas baseball wins Area 2026
Port Aransas
Port Aransas baseball wins Area 2026
Posted

28 Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the UIL Bi-District first round of playoffs. Now 10 have moved on to the Regional Semifinal third round. Calallen and London are looking to defend their UIL State Championship titles.

UIL 5A-DI
Veterans Memorial vs. Leander Rouse
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Somerset
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Somerset
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Fredericksburg
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at San Antonio Northside Field #2
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Seguin
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Tuloso-Midway vs. Davenport
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Karnes City
Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at Karnes City
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Karnes City

UIL 4A-DII
Sinton vs. Wimberley
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Frank Tejeda Sports Complex, Harlandale ISD, San Antonio
Game 2: Saturday at 3 p.m. at Frank Tejeda Sports Complex, Harlandale ISD, San Antonio
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2 at Frank Tejeda Sports Complex, Harlandale ISD, San Antonio

Robstown vs. Floresville
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Coastal Bend College in Beeville
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Coastal Bend College in Beeville
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 3A-DI
London vs. Goliad
Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Gregory-Portland
Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Gregory-Portland
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gregory-Portland

Falfurrias vs. Marion
Game 1: To Be Determined
Game 2:
Game 3 (If Necessary):

UIL 3A-DII
Hebbronville vs. Jourdanton
Game 1: Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Flour Bluff
Game 2: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Flour Bluff
Game 3 (If Necessary): Friday at 7 p.m. at Flour Bluff

Orange Grove vs. Lytle
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park in Kenedy
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park in Kenedy
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park in Kenedy

UIL 2A-DII
Port Aransas vs. Burton
Game 1: Thursday at 5 p.m. at Yoakum
Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 1
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Yoakum


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