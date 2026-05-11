Coastal Bend baseball Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 highlights, schedules and scores

28 Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the UIL Bi-District first round of playoffs. Now 10 have moved on to the Regional Semifinal third round. Calallen and London are looking to defend their UIL State Championship titles.

UIL 5A-DI

Veterans Memorial vs. Leander Rouse

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Somerset

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Somerset

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Fredericksburg

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at San Antonio Northside Field #2

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Seguin

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Tuloso-Midway vs. Davenport

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Karnes City

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at Karnes City

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Karnes City

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton vs. Wimberley

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Frank Tejeda Sports Complex, Harlandale ISD, San Antonio

Game 2: Saturday at 3 p.m. at Frank Tejeda Sports Complex, Harlandale ISD, San Antonio

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2 at Frank Tejeda Sports Complex, Harlandale ISD, San Antonio

Robstown vs. Floresville

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Coastal Bend College in Beeville

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Coastal Bend College in Beeville

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 3A-DI

London vs. Goliad

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Gregory-Portland

Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Gregory-Portland

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gregory-Portland

Falfurrias vs. Marion

Game 1: To Be Determined

Game 2:

Game 3 (If Necessary):

UIL 3A-DII

Hebbronville vs. Jourdanton

Game 1: Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Flour Bluff

Game 2: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Flour Bluff

Game 3 (If Necessary): Friday at 7 p.m. at Flour Bluff

Orange Grove vs. Lytle

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park in Kenedy

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park in Kenedy

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park in Kenedy