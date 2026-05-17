Coastal Bend baseball Regional Final fourth round playoffs 2026 schedule, highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the UIL first round of playoffs. Now 4 have moved on to the Regional Final fourth round. Calallen and London are looking to defend their UIL State Championship titles.
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Davenport
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Northeast ISD Sports Park
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Cabaniss Field
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
UIL 3A-DI
London vs. Falfurrias
Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Field
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Castro Field at Robstown
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
UIL 3A-DII
Orange Grove vs. Jourdanton
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Coastal Bend College
Game 2: Friday at 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend College
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend College