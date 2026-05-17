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Coastal Bend baseball Regional Final fourth round playoffs 2026 schedule, highlights and scores

Calallen baseball wins Regional Semifinal 2026
Billie Quinn
Calallen baseball wins Regional Semifinal 2026
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the UIL first round of playoffs. Now 4 have moved on to the Regional Final fourth round. Calallen and London are looking to defend their UIL State Championship titles.

UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Davenport
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Northeast ISD Sports Park
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Cabaniss Field
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 3A-DI
London vs. Falfurrias
Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Field
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Castro Field at Robstown
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 3A-DII
Orange Grove vs. Jourdanton
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Coastal Bend College
Game 2: Friday at 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend College
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend College


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