Coastal Bend baseball Regional Final fourth round playoffs 2026 schedule, highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the UIL first round of playoffs. Now 4 have moved on to the Regional Final fourth round. Calallen and London are looking to defend their UIL State Championship titles.

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Davenport

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Northeast ISD Sports Park

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Cabaniss Field

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 3A-DI

London vs. Falfurrias

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Field

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Castro Field at Robstown

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2