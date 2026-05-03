Coastal Bend baseball Area second round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the UIL Bi-District first round of playoffs. Now 16 have moved on to the Area second round. Calallen and London are looking to defend their UIL State Championship titles.

UIL 5A-DI

Veterans Memorial vs. PSJA North

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cabaniss

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at PSJA North

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at noon at Tuloso-Midway

UIL 5A-DII

Ray vs. Sharyland

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sharyland

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at Cabaniss

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 5 p.m. at Cabaniss

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Needville

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria

Game 3 (If Necessary): 2 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria

Tuloso-Midway vs. El Campo

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Yoakum

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at Kenedy Sports Complex

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kenedy Sports Complex

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton vs. Zapata

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at San Diego

Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m. at San Diego

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2 at San Diego

Robstown vs. Brazosport

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Palacios

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m.at Palacios

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 3A-DI

London vs. Raymondville

Game 1: Thursday at 5 p.m. at Whataburger Field

Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 2

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 7 p.m. at Raymondville

Bishop vs. Falfurrias

UIL 3A-DII

Banquete vs. Hebbronville

Game 1: Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Beeville Coastal Bend College

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at San Diego

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at noon at Beeville Coastal Bend College

Orange Grove vs. Lyford

UIL 2A-DI

Refugio vs. Three Rivers

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Beeville Coastal Bend College

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Beeville Coastal Bend College

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at noon at Beeville Coastal Bend College