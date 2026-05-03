Coastal Bend baseball Area second round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the UIL Bi-District first round of playoffs. Now 16 have moved on to the Area second round. Calallen and London are looking to defend their UIL State Championship titles.
UIL 5A-DI
Veterans Memorial vs. PSJA North
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cabaniss
Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at PSJA North
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at noon at Tuloso-Midway
UIL 5A-DII
Ray vs. Sharyland
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sharyland
Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at Cabaniss
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 5 p.m. at Cabaniss
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Needville
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria
Game 3 (If Necessary): 2 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria
Tuloso-Midway vs. El Campo
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Yoakum
Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at Kenedy Sports Complex
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kenedy Sports Complex
UIL 4A-DII
Sinton vs. Zapata
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at San Diego
Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m. at San Diego
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2 at San Diego
Robstown vs. Brazosport
Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Palacios
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m.at Palacios
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
UIL 3A-DI
London vs. Raymondville
Game 1: Thursday at 5 p.m. at Whataburger Field
Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 2
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 7 p.m. at Raymondville
Bishop vs. Falfurrias
UIL 3A-DII
Banquete vs. Hebbronville
Game 1: Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Beeville Coastal Bend College
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at San Diego
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at noon at Beeville Coastal Bend College
Orange Grove vs. Lyford
UIL 2A-DI
Refugio vs. Three Rivers
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Beeville Coastal Bend College
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Beeville Coastal Bend College
Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at noon at Beeville Coastal Bend College
UIL 2A-DII
Port Aransas vs. Freer