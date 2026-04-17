Coastal Bend athletes win and advance at 2026 UIL Area 29 & 30 Track and Field Meet

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport-Fulton hosted the UIL Area 29 & 30 track and field meet where the top four athletes in each event advance to the UIL 4A Region IV meet in two weeks.

The boys 400 meters featured one of the fastest mid-distance runners in the Coastal Bend. Brian Rivas Jr. got off to a hot start, battled the wind on the first curve and then pulled away on the back stretch. The senior finished the race in 48.66 seconds, winning his third straight Area championship.

Rivas currently holds the Beeville school record and signed to run collegiate at UTRGV. He felt good about this race leading into the region meet.

"It means the world. I've been working towards this since my junior high years. I feel like I'm doing pretty good," Rivas said. "I'm sitting in a great spot and when it comes to the race model I believe in myself a lot, so I know that I have to get out really hard that first 200 and just trust my strength towards the end."

Rockport-Fulton sophomore wins UIL 4A Area 29 & 30 100 meter hurdles 2026

All eyes are on the UIL 4A Area girls 100 meter hurdles to see Rockport-Fulton sophomore speedster Logann Wood. She won her second straight Area championship, finishing in 14.48 seconds. Her goal is to hit 14 flat. Last year as a freshman, she finished fifth at the 4A State meet in Austin.

"I'd say really just consistency and believing in myself," Wood said. "It's just little things and just being mentally tough is honestly a big thing, not even on the track. That's just helped me get up in the next level. I think my second half of the race really put me out in front and got me where I was."

Her teammate Adyson Burton placed second in the 4A girls 400 meter dash in 58.31 seconds, just .2 behind the gold medalist from El Campo.

Larissa Liska

The UIL 4A Region IV track and field meet that is scheduled for May 1-2 at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville. For the full results from UIL 4A Area 29 & 30 click here.