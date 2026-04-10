Coastal Bend athletes shine in rain on Day 2 of 2026 UIL District 29-5A track and field meet

PORTLAND, Texas — Day 2 of the UIL 5A District 29 high school track and field meet added an extra challenge with a little rain at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium on Thursday. The top four athletes in each event advance to the Area meet.

Boys discus was one of the first field events on day 2. All eyes were on Flour Bluff senior Garrett O'Bryan. He won his first district championship by throwing 166 feet 3 inches, which is a good mark considering the rain and muddy conditions. His personal best is 191 feet 5 inches.

"I'm blessed. Going into last year that was my first real year doing disc. Going into the second year and winning district is awesome. Originally I was a hurdler, and then they said you're a little big for that. Let's go over to disc."

Larissa Liska

Coaches have kept O'Bryan on their radar, and that's why he recently signed to throw at a Division 1 school, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"It's close to home," O'Bryan said. "I wanted to stay by my family and the coaches are great. Coach Glass, I couldn't ask for a better throws coach."

Veterans Memorial's Brody Garcia wins 2026 UIL District 29-5A high jump

The 5A District 29 boys high jump featured two State qualifiers from last season, and it was Veterans Memorial senior Brody Garcia who took home gold. He was the only jumper to clear 6 feet 4 inches. Last year at State, Garcia earned the silver medal jumping 6 feet 8 inches. This is Garcia's third straight district championship.

"I've always liked how explosive I am. It's come with just genes," Garcia said. "My dad he was a high jumper. He was great, and just trying to fill his shoes. It's hard, but that's my goal. That's what I'm trying to do."

Veterans Memorial's Andres Montes wins 2026 UIL District 29-5A long jump

The rain got a little harder for boys long jump, but that did not stop Veterans Memorial junior Andres Montes from leaping 22 feet 5.25 inches. That's just a few inches shy of his personal best.

Carroll's Elaina Lucido and Flour Bluff's Michael Castillo win 2026 UIL District 29-5A 800 meter run

Both 800 meter races ended in different outcomes. The girls were led by Carroll junior Elaina Lucido the entire way. She finished in 2 minutes 23.13 seconds. She also won the district championship in the mile and 3200 meter run. The boys 800 meters came down to the finish line. Flour Bluff took home the top two spots, led by Michael Castillo in 1 minute 56.18 seconds. His teammate Joseph Gavril was a second behind, followed by Ray's Kai Kolenovsky.

Gregory-Portland girls and Veterans Memorial boys win 2026 UIL District 29-5A 4x100 relay

The District 29-5A 4x100 meter relays were electric as always. The girls sprint relay was won by Gregory-Porltand's Tristen Grimes, Bailey Mitchell, Emma Baddeley and Addison Jordan in 49.51 seconds. Veterans Memorial took silver, followed by Miller. The top three teams in the boys sprint relay finished under 44 seconds. Veterans Memorial held on to their lead in 43.21 seconds, Miller pulled past to get second running 43.45 seconds and Flour Bluff finished third in 43.52 seconds. That race is always a thriller.

For final results click here for MileSplit. The Flour Bluff boys won the District team title, while Gregory-Portland won the girls team championship.