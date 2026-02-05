Coastal Bend 2026 college signings highlight State Semifinal pitcher and some of area's top running backs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools across the Coastal Bend celebrated seniors on the traditional day for College Signing Day in February. The NCAA added the early period for signings in 2017, so now athletes in football can ink their commitments as early as December and all other sports in November.

The Ingleside Mustangs celebrated two seniors, and one made a State Semifinal run in softball. Pitcher Kylee Ward inked her commitment to Tyler Junior College. On the bump Ward is very effective at hitting her spots, but she can also hit the ball well to score runs for her team.

"It means a lot. I've been waiting for 16-17 years to be at this moment right now. I've worked so hard for it and it's shown. Now I get to go live it at a college."

Ella Casey will play right wing for Austin College soccer, a private school on the Oklahoma border. Her skill set is delivering assists for her strikers. It's a historic moment for the Mustangs, considering the school brought back the sport 5 years ago.

"I've played soccer since I was 4-years-old, and I continue playing because it's just a competitive sport that I love. I gain not only friends, but a family that I grew and I can talk to and just be myself on the field and off the field."

The Tuloso-Midway Warriors celebrated three seniors on signing day, including two football players. Damian Figouroa adds a running back to Pearl River Community College. He finished his 3-year career at T-M with 5,638 rushing yards, which puts him top 5 all-time in the Coastal Bend, plus he rushed for 75 touchdowns.

"They only get one out of state recruit and I was him, so coach (Seth) Smith drove all the way down from Mississippi to come see me. That was a lot of respect, so I drove up there and it felt like home. I haven't seen my dad this happy since football season ended, so it was pretty good."

His teammate, DJ Ybarra will play tight end for Millsaps College in Mississippi. Ybarra overcame many obstacles, including an injury, but he was still able to play 1 game his senior year, contributing 3 solo tackles and an interception. Millsaps has been recruiting Ybarra since his sophomore season.

"It's really a blessing to be able to get the opportunity to take it to the next level. All of the hard work is really going to help in the next step that I take in my life."

Lillian Paniagua will compete in acro and tumbling at Montevallo University. She had eight years of gymnastic experience before switching sports. Paniagua will be doing stunting, and her position is the flyer.

"I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity. Not many people get to do this, and just getting to experience this kind of thing is awesome."

Rockport-Fulton honored two senior signees. Running back Traey Alvarado chose to play for Schreiner University football. This past season he rushed for 1,376 yards and totaled 21 touchdowns. Megan Leftwich will join Oklahoma Baptist University's volleyball team.

The Agua Dulce Longhorns celebrated college signing day for Lane Ranly. The senior quarterback inked his commitment to Trinity University. He ended his Agua Dulce career passing for 6,668 yards and 83 touchdowns, while rushing for 695 yards and 19 touchdowns.