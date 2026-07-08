CC Rattlers celebrate World Volleyball Day July 7 hosting a tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To celebrate July 7, World Volleyball Day, the CC Rattlers held a tournament for high school players.

"You know we have a lot of clubs popping up around the Coastal Bend making sure kids get the opportunity to make a travel team or a club team. Some teams they just have practices and clinics that give every girl in the Coastal Bend an opportunity to touch a volleyball."

Larissa Liska

8 teams from across the Coastal Bend participated participated in the tournament such as girls from Tuloso-Midway, Gregory-Portland, Flour Bluff and more. Freshman Amelia Guevara from Ray played for Triple Trouble, and she was excited to get some reps in before the season.

"I think it's really built my grit and determination and it's taught me to keep pushing no matter what happens."

Larissa Liska

This tournament not only brings awareness to the sport and gives girls a chance to play the game, but it also raises funds for a good CC Rattlers cause.

"A lot of the money will go toward scholarships when they graduate high school. We want to make sure that no matter if they go for academics or volleyball we want to have the opportunity to give all of our seniors a scholarship."

The winning team was called Triple Threat made up of Allie Gallaspy, Eden Kirchmeyer and Avery Cox from Flour Bluff.

Sherri Cain

On July 7, 1896, volleyball made its public debut at Springfield College (then the International YMCA Training School). This milestone is celebrated globally as World Volleyball Day. The sport itself was invented months earlier, in February 1895, by William G. Morgan in Holyoke, Massachusetts.