Carroll's Seth Neatherlin named 2025 Game Changer of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers football team needed a bounce back win in UIL 5A-DII District 14, and they did just that on Friday taking down Ray 42-20 and keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Tigers offense scored plenty of touchdowns. It was a total team effort, but it was their junior quarterback Seth Neatherlin who threw 5 touchdown passes. That's why he's our week 10 Game Changer of the Week.

"Well just the pass game. I mean I had all day in the pocket," Neatherlin said. "My line was just putting in all of the work and made my job a lot easier."

Neatherlin earned the start for week 10 and did not disappoint, completing 10 of 15 passes for 219 yards and 5 touchdowns.

"We're always going to get better," said junior wide receiver Braylen Swanson. "Our chemistry is going to grow. He's always asking me to go to the field and stuff, so just that time we spend together is going to make us that much better."

Neatherlin connected with Swanson on 4 passes for 93 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"He was just on fire," Neatherlin said. "I mean dude is always open. He couldn't be guarded that night."

The 6-foot quarterback is mobile and confident in the pocket. Plus, he throws an accurate ball. Skills the first-year varsity quarterback has been learning since he was 3-years-old.

"I mean it's amazing," Neatherlin said. "Like I've grown up around this all my life. I just wanted to be a quarterback and it's just great being able to play for my dad."

His father Cal took over the Carroll program in 2022.

"Just his arm strength and his overall grasp of the offense," said Carroll football head coach Cal Neatherlin. "His work ethic and everything it's been really nice to see especially as a father."

Last year Carroll football punched their ticket to playoffs for the first time in 8 years. The Tigers enter week 11 with an overall (5-4) record.

"I know this school has had a drought for a while, and just to bring back a winning tradition it means a lot," Neatherlin said.

Carroll's chances of making playoffs are high. Now they have to take care of business on Friday. They battle Moody at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium. Plus, the Tigers are 1 win away from 6 wins, which would be the most they've had in a single season since 2015.

