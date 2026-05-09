Carroll State Champion wrestler Roman Nino signs with Wayland Baptist University

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School celebrated college signing day for wrestler Roman Nino, who inked his commitment to Wayland Baptist University.

Larissa Liska

Nino is believed to be the first boy wrestler from Carroll to sign to compete in college. He ended his high school career with 185 wins, 100 pins, a State Championship and three State appearances.

"I never imagined it, but I mean all throughout the 4 years the end goal is being State Champs. I mean, you know, having that success led me here. It was the right place for me. It was like one of the only schools in Texas that offered me a full ride, and you know I really love the staff over there and the coaches made me feel at home first time I started talking to them," Nino said.