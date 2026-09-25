CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Carroll came in at 1-3, facing injury struggles, and in desperate need of a district win.

The Tigers delivered in the best way possible winning 50-26 over Flour Bluff in the UIL 5A-1 District 15 opener.

Carroll drops 50 on Flour Bluff to take 5A-1 District 15 opener

It wasn’t always easy for Carroll. The Hornets marched down the field on their opening drive and scored on a 21 yard Ransom Watson reception. They retook the lead when running back Sam Smith ran it to the house for a 70 yard touchdown.

But the boys in blue never wavered.

A long drive spearheaded by some gashing runs from Sebastian Robles ended with Ignacio Arellano catching a 4 yard touchdown.

Nate Vera had a bone-crushing hit to knock the ball loose from Bluff's Michael Lawrence that led to a field goal.

Carroll trailed 14-9 at halftime but they came out firing. Robles darted outside for a 61 yard rushing touchdown to take the lead with 10:40 in the third quarter. The Tigers didn't trail for the rest of the game.

Robles was named Player of the Game with two rushing touchdowns. Senior quarterback Seth Neatherlin threw 5 touchdowns, connecting with Steven McChester, Braylen Swanson, and Ignacio Arellano.

After the game, Robles was asked what the ceiling is for his team if they continue to play this way.

"There is no ceiling," he said.

"We're going to win district." he added.

The Tigers took one step towards that goal on Thursday, showing that they're approaching district play with a clean slate.

Flour Bluff will have a bye next week.

Carroll visits Rivera looking for its second district win.

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