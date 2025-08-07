Carroll builds off momentum from last fall's playoff appearances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers turned the tide last fall, advancing to playoffs for the first time in eight years. Head Coach Cal Neatherlin is entering his fourth season, and is returning plenty of playmakers.

"We hit the offseason very hard, but we just know we've have good chemistry since freshman year. We're just trying to prove to the city that we're coming this year."

Larissa Liska

The Tigers finished last season third in UIL District 14-5A Division II, making a first-round playoff appearance to cap off a 5-6 record.

"What we're expecting is to fight for the District Championship. We want to be right there with Miller and right there with G-P. Obviously everybody else we're all looking up to them right now. They've been really good for the last several years, so we're trying to catch up to them. We feel like with this squad right here we've got a lot of depth."

Junior wide receiver Braylen Swanson led the stacked receiver corps with 583 yards and 3 touchdowns. A positive boost for the new quarterbacks battling for the position.

"I've got a lot of guys that can really play. All of them have experience from last year, so it's not like we're starting over even though it's going to be a new guy under center. We're really thrilled. All three of them are really capable."

Carroll graduated their lead back, but returning senior Jesse Garcia got plenty of experience carrying the ball 65 times for 436 yards. Now he's sharing the rock with Sebastian Robles.

"It's thunder and lightning with me and him. I think we're both decently good. What I like about Sebas is he's humble and he's put in the work. He's willing to show to show this year that he's going to be an upcomer this year."

The Tigers return seven starters on defense, including senior corner back Jeremiah Bradley.

"It starts with the kids, but it also starts with the coaches giving us that discipline to be able to come out and execute everything we do. Everyday we work on executing, whether that's the weight room, locker room or whatever it is."

Carroll kicks off the 2025 season with a unique road trip against Alice. Since the Coyotes' stadium is being built, they'll meet up in San Diego on Friday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m.