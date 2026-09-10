Carroll and Beeville play challenging schedules, look for first win on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Game Night South Texas week 3 matchup features the Beeville Trojans and Carroll Tigers, both teams with an (0-2) record.

"The scoreboard says one thing, but you gotta look at the big picture," said Beeville first year head coach CJ Rivera. "The small things that people don't see that I'm excited about that I am seeing as a coach."

Larissa Liska

Carroll's non-district schedule has been tough, falling to Gregory-Portland and Calallen. They're belief is strong and they'll be ready by district play.

"You know, all the hate has been turning into fuel for us to work even harder, you know," said Carroll senior cornerback Elyjah Deville. "Yeah, we've just been coming together and playing more as a team."

Larissa Liska

The Tigers offense looked much more put together week 2, scoring 14 points.

"I liked how we were able to you know, pass and run the ball," said Carroll football head coach Cal Neatherlin. "We were a little more physical up front. We were able to freeze the and check out what the defense was doing.

Larissa Liska

Carroll's wide receiver corps is stacked with talent, speed and size.

"I think that we're you know, y'all got to watch out for the power that we're going to bring," said Carroll senior receiver Ignacio Arellano. "The speed and just the motivation that we're getting from these games.

The receiver vs. defensive back matchup will be fun to watch as the Tigers face the Trojans.

"The guys over there are real tall and I'm not as tall, but I know how to move and adjust to like their slants or like the way they break, so that's going to help us a lot," said Beeville senior receiver and safety Aaron Bubba Banda.

Larissa Liska

Beeville's receivers are also tall, making it easy to find Jaylen Foster who has 193 receiving yards through 2 games and 6-foot-3 Jayce Foster who has 76 yards.

"They know how to use their body. It creates separation. They're very athletic," Rivera said. "My kids in there go 6-foot-3 at 1, 6-foot-2 at the other on the outside, that's a mismatch. And then you got Bubba who runs a 4.5."

Larissa Liska

Rivera brought in a new balanced scheme, that's been exciting for Beeville's football program and junior running back KD Cano.

"I run a lot. I'm a running back, so I get the ball a lot, but honestly it's amazing," Cano said. "It works, honestly. It's a very strong, very powerful, great offense."

Larissa Liska

Our Game Night South Texas live TV matchup between Beeville and Carroll kicks off on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Catch the game live on our sister station KDF, KRIS 6 website, YouTube and Facebook.

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.