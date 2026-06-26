Calallen's Ryder Reeve commits to Army football, proud to honor military family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school athletes who choose to play college sports are making a powerful decision, but athletes who choose to play college sports and serve their country are an inspiration. Calallen senior safety/linebacker Ryder Reeve recently announced his decision to join Army football for 2027.

"You're going to get a great education, but you're also joining something that's bigger than yourself," Reeve said. "They say they call it joining the brotherhood whenever you go there."

Army showed interest in 6-foot-1, 195 pound Reeve after his junior year of football. They recruited him to play linebacker.

"Just the way that he plays, the energy that he plays with, the physicality and you can just tell he loves football," said Calallen football head coach and Ryder's father Charlie Reeve.

Ryder Reeve

Through 8 games he recorded 81 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

"When you think of Army football you just think of smashmouth football, coming downhill and hitting somebody," Reeve said. "I think that's what they saw on tape and I think that's how I play."

A commitment to Army is an oath to serve 5 years in active duty. It's a pledge that Reeve is proud to follow like three of his great grandfathers who served as a pilot and infantryman in World War II as well as his distant cousin Rob Reeves who gave his life in the line of duty as a Navy Seal in Seal Team 6.

"Having that military background and being able to follow it after that and being the first one in my family ever to be able to go to one of the academies I think is really special," Reeve said.

Ryder Reeve

Reeve is considering the infantry route or being an Apache helicopter pilot. A career path that his family is proud to support.

"My dad was the most fired up," Reeve said. "I wouldn't say that he was pushing me towards Army, but he bought an Army sweatshirt."

"I just liked the uniform, and so I bought a sweatshirt," Charlie Reeve said. "This was before the recruiting even started, so it's funny how it works and he ends up committing to Army."

Good luck to Ryder Reeve in his senior season at Calallen, and thank you for choosing to serve our country.